Home Nation

Three militants killed in encounter at toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, cop injured

The highway was shut following the shooting. No casualties have been reported yet.

Published: 31st January 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel involved in an encounter with terrorists. (Photo | Twitter / ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants  were killed and a policeman injured in an ongoing encounter at Bann Toll Plaza on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have stopped vehicular movement on the highway linking Jammu with Srinagar.

A police spokesman said police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann Toll Plaza on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in the early hours today.

He said the militants travelling in the truck fired on police. The fire was returned by the policemen, triggering an encounter. 

The spokesman said in the ensuing encounter, which is going on, three militants have been killed. A policeman was injured, who has been hospitalized.

Sources said after the initial gunfight, some militants travelling in the truck fled from the area and ran away into nearby areas.

Immediately after the shoot out, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the spot and cordoned the entire area and its adjoining areas. The security personnel were conducting searches, which was going on when reports last poured in.

Sources said security agencies are suspecting that militants might have recently infiltrated and were travelling to Kashmir, maybe to south Kashmir to hide there

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu-Srinanagar highway firing
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp