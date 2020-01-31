Three militants killed in encounter at toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, cop injured

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed and a policeman injured in an ongoing encounter at Bann Toll Plaza on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have stopped vehicular movement on the highway linking Jammu with Srinagar.

Today morning;

03 Pakistani terrorists killed near Nagrota Jammu when a truck they were travelling in was intercepted by J&K Police. One policeman has sustained injuries in this encounter. — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) January 31, 2020

A police spokesman said police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann Toll Plaza on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in the early hours today.

He said the militants travelling in the truck fired on police. The fire was returned by the policemen, triggering an encounter.

The spokesman said in the ensuing encounter, which is going on, three militants have been killed. A policeman was injured, who has been hospitalized.

Sources said after the initial gunfight, some militants travelling in the truck fled from the area and ran away into nearby areas.

Immediately after the shoot out, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the spot and cordoned the entire area and its adjoining areas. The security personnel were conducting searches, which was going on when reports last poured in.

Sources said security agencies are suspecting that militants might have recently infiltrated and were travelling to Kashmir, maybe to south Kashmir to hide there

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.