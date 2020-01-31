MP college students protest unveiling of Gandhi’s bust alleging it resembles Ben Kingsley

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On Thursday, when the nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary, controversy erupted at a government college campus in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh over the unveiling of Gandhi’s bust which the college students alleged resembled British actor Ben Kingsley.

British actor Ben Kingsley had enacted Gandhi’s role in the 1982 biopic that won him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The incident happened at the government Model Science College in Rewa district, just after Mahatma Gandhi’s bust was unveiled at the college campus.

However, a group of students alleged that the unveiled bust actually resembled actor Ben Kingsley and not the Father of the Nation.

Alleging disrespect having been caused to Mahatma Gandhi by the bust, the students protested outside the campus and demanded the removal of the bust from the college campus.

“After coming to know about the incident, cops were sent to the college campus and the matter was prevented from worsening,” Rewa district police superintendent Abid Khan told The New Indian Express.

According to the college Principal OP Gupta, the bust was actually ordered from Varanasi by the MP Higher Education Department along with other similar busts.