Home Nation

MP college students protest unveiling of Gandhi’s bust alleging it resembles Ben Kingsley

Alleging disrespect having been caused to Mahatma Gandhi by the bust, the students protested outside the campus and demanded the removal of the bust from the college campus.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

(Left) File Photo of Mahatma Gandhi and (Right) Ben Kingsly as Gandhi

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On Thursday, when the nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary, controversy erupted at a government college campus in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh over the unveiling of Gandhi’s bust which the college students alleged resembled British actor Ben Kingsley.

British actor Ben Kingsley had enacted Gandhi’s role in the 1982 biopic that won him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The incident happened at the government Model Science College in Rewa district, just after Mahatma Gandhi’s bust was unveiled at the college campus.

However, a group of students alleged that the unveiled bust actually resembled actor Ben Kingsley and not the Father of the Nation.

Alleging disrespect having been caused to Mahatma Gandhi by the bust, the students protested outside the campus and demanded the removal of the bust from the college campus.

“After coming to know about the incident, cops were sent to the college campus and the matter was prevented from worsening,” Rewa district police superintendent Abid Khan told The New Indian Express.

According to the college Principal OP Gupta, the bust was actually ordered from Varanasi by the MP Higher Education Department along with other similar busts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi statue Ben Kingsly
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp