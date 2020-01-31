Octogenarian gets three years in jail for molesting minor girl

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special POCSO Act court here on Friday sentenced an 86-year-old man to three years' rigorous imprisonment for stalking and molesting a 15-year-old girl in September 2018.

Omprakash Lalaram Kulshreshta, the accused, was convicted under IPC section 354, 354-D (stalking and molestation) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused and the complainant girl lived in the same locality in the city.

On the day of the incident, the girl ran into the accused in a park where she had gone for a morning walk.

He caught hold of her hand and kissed it. The girl ran away from the spot.

Later, when she went to the park in the evening with her mother, the accused again accosted her and touched her inappropriately.

When she raised alarm, her mother and a friend came to her rescue while the accused fled.

Later people caught him and handed him over to the police.