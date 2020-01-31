Punjab budget to be presented on February 25

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government will present its budget for 2020-21 on February 25.

This was decided at a cabinet meeting here on Friday.

The cabinet decided to summon the 11th session (Budget Session) of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from February 20 to 28, according to an official spokesperson.

As per the schedule, the Budget Session would commence on February 20 at 11 am with obituary references, followed by the presentation of a Bill regarding the Punjabi language at 12 noon.

On February 24, the motion of thanks and discussion on Governor's Address would take place at 11 am, to be resumed in the afternoon at 2 pm, after lunch break, till the conclusion of the same.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for 2018-19 (civil, commercial), financial accounts of Punjab government for 2018-19, and Appropriation Accounts for 2018-19 would be laid on the table of the House on February 25 at 10 am.

Supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20, Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20, and Budget estimates for 2020-21 would be presented before the House on February 25.

General discussion on the Budget estimates for the year 2020-21 would resume at 10 am on February 26 till their conclusion.

Non-official business would be conducted at 10 am on February 27, followed by discussion and voting on demands regarding Budget estimates for the year 2020-21, Appropriation Bill in respect of budget estimates for the year 2020-21 and legislative business.

The house would be then adjourned sine-die.