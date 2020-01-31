Punjab STF recovers 188 kg heroin worth Rs 1000 crore

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Special Task Force (STF) on drugs on Thursday seized 188 kg of heroin which is worth Rs 1,000 crore in the international market which was smuggled into India from Afghanistan via Pakistan.

Last night the Special Task Force, Border Range made a major recovery of drugs.

On January 29, two persons were arrested and a case was registered under the NDPS and Arms Act at Phase IV Special Task Force Police Station in Mohali and six kilograms of heroin was recovered from them.

Sources said that based on information got during interrogation of the accused, the STF yesterday recovered 188 kilogram of heroin, 38 kilograms of dextromethorphan 38 kg, 25 kilogram of caffeine powder probably used to cut and mix the heroin, six drums of chemical composition weighing 207 kilograms which are to be tested to confirm the type of material from a house in Sultanwind area of Amritsar. The recovery was made in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

An officer said that six people have been arrested in both cases including an Afghanistan national from this house where preparation, mixing and cutting of drugs was taking place. The Afghan national had come to India a few days ago only and his task was to dilute the heroin which was of very high quality so that more they could get more quantity.

Confirming that the STF has seized 188 kg of heroin and it has international links also IGP STF Kaustubh Sharma said, "The questioning of the accused is going on to in order to verify through which route they got the consignment. As it is suspected that the drug ring is an international network."

Sources said that the drugs from Afghanistan reach Pakistan and enter India through the Indo-Pak border.A kilogram smuggled from across the border is valued around Rs 5 crore in the international market. While the price of heroin in Afghanistan is very less. When it enters Pakistan it costs somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Once it enters India the cost shoots up to Rs 20 to 25 lakh per kilogram.