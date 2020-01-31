Home Nation

Punjab STF recovers 195 kg heroin worth Rs 2,000 crore in international market

The drugs reportedly came to Punjab from Gujarat and were smuggled from Afghanistan via Pakistan.
 

Published: 31st January 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

The recovery was made in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In one of the biggest drug haul, the Special Task Force (STF) seized 195 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,000 crore in the international market from the house of a politician in Punjab.

The drugs reportedly came to Punjab from Gujarat and were smuggled from Afghanistan via Pakistan.
 
The drug haul allegedly has links to one of India’s biggest drug smuggling kingpins. It is also suspected to have a possible involvement of a former SSB member appointed by the former SAD-BJP government.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said 'the house in Sultanwind village in Amritsar from where the police seized about 195 kilograms of heroin along with chemicals last night allegedly belonged to Anwar Masih, who was a member of the Subordinate Services Board (SSB) appointed by the previous SAD-BJP government.  

Investigations were in progress to ascertain Masih’s involvement, who claims to have rented out the house to the accused arrested by the STF. However, Masih had so far failed to produce any written rent agreement and the people of the area were also unaware of any tenants living there, Amarinder said. 

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the accused had been using the premises for the past one month. 

Amarinder Singh said 'initial investigations suggest that the drug network was linked with Simranjit Singh Sandhu, one of the biggest drug mafia of the country, who has recently been detained in Italy.

His government would seek remand of Sandhu, who holds an Australian passport and was detained in Italy on an Interpol police from the Gujarat Police. 

The seizure appeared to be a part of the consignment of 300 kgs of drugs that arrived in Mandavi in Gujarat last year and of which 200 kg was smuggled into Punjab. 

The consignment had been traced to Sandhu, while efforts were also on to trace the other big fish involved in the case.

He said six persons, including an Afghan national identified as Armaan Basharmal, have so far been arrested, with 194.15 kgs of heroin and several kgs of chemicals seized from their possession.  

Many equipments used for refining heroin and mixing it with other products have also been seized from Armaan, who had come to Punjab a week ago.

On January, two people were arrested and a case was registered under the NDPS and Arms Act at Phase IV Special Task Force Police Station in Mohali and six kilograms of heroin was recovered from them. 

On interrogation, the STF yesterday recovered 188 kilogram of heroin, 38 kilograms of dextromethorphan, 25 kilograms of caffeine powder probably used to cut and mix the heroin, six drums of chemical composition weight 207 kilograms which are to be tested to confirm the type of material were recovered from a house from Sultanwind area of Amritsar.

The recovery was made in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

An officer said that six people have been arrested in both cases including an Afghanistan national from this house where preparation, mixing and cutting of drugs was taking place. The Afghan national has come to India a few days ago only and his task was to dilute the heroin which was of very high quality so that more quantity is there and more money can be made.

Sources said that from Afghanistan the drugs reach Pakistan and enter India through the Indo-Pak border. A kilogram smuggled from across the border is valued around Rs 5 crore in the international market. While the price of heroin in Afghanistan is very less.

When it enters Pakistan it costs somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Once it enters India the cost shoots up to Rs 20 to 25 lakh per kilogram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drug Best In Punjab Special Task Force Heroin
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pension at your doorstep: Jagan govt to disburse pension to over 54 lakh people
Coronavirus: 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan in Air India plane
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp