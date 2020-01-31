SC rejects plea seeking Mamata's removal as West Bengal CM over 'UN-monitored referendum' remark

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear the petition filed by a journalist, seeking a direction to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to remove the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for demanding the United Nation-monitored referendum on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While refusing to interfere with the petition of the journalist Varaaki, a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde advised the litigant to move High Court.

"We are not denying it is not important. Go to the High Court," the bench observed.

The plea contended that the oath of office under schedule III of the Constitution of India mandates the Chief Minister not to make a statement against the "sovereignty and integrity of the country".

"She is no longer eligible to hold the post," the petition stated. Banerjee had earlier sought a referendum with United Nation's assistance over the CAA issue. She had said, "Let there be an impartial organisation like the United Nations or the Human Rights Commission...form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act."