Security forces given free hand by Modi government to tackle terror: President Ram Nath Kovind 

Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind also said there has been decrease in violence perpetrated by the militants in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and the Naxals.

Published: 31st January 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has given the security forces a free hand in taking the strongest action against those indulging in terrorism, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

"My government has given the security forces a free hand in taking the strongest measures against those indulging in terrorism," he said during his hour-long speech.

Kovind said the central government is working with full strength and determination to free the country from the scourge of terrorism.

"In view of the changing nature of terrorism, alertness on the part of the citizens is extremely helpful.

"The decrease in terrorist activities in Jammu Kashmir demonstrates that public cooperation can be effective in the fight against terrorism," he said.

The President said the security situation in the Northeast has also improved significantly due to the concerted efforts of the government and the geographical spread of Naxalism is also steadily shrinking.

