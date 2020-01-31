Home Nation

Uddhav Government forms panel to to ‘de-saffronise’ school syllabus in Maharashtra

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that her government is the process of setting up a panel of experts and academics to examine the current syllabi and recommend changes.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By sudhir suyawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The ruling Maharashtra coalition has put together an expert committee to ‘de-saffronise’ the academic curriculum in primary and higher secondary schools.

Speaking to this newspaper, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that her government is the process of setting up a panel of experts and academics to examine the current syllabi and recommend changes.

“If the present curriculum is deemed radical, we will give it a secular makeover. We have been holding a series of meetings on it. All committees formed by the previous government will be disbanded and new ones will be set up,” Gaikwad said.

She said the curriculum should help the students acquire knowledge about Maratha icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Sambhaji.

“We are in the process of taking a series of decisions. They include making the reading of the Preamble mandatory during the assembly prayer in schools. It will help them understand the importance of the Constitution and its Preamble,” the Congress minister said.

The state education department has decided to involve the likes of noted historians and academic experts Shreemant Kokate and Pravin Gaikwad in the process of revising the school curriculum.

The previous BJP regime had drafted several people, with alleged Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leanings, in education panels.

They are believed to have given a saffron tint to the state’s school curriculum.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has also decided to make the singing of the national anthem mandatory in all colleges of the state.

The decision, which came into effect on Thursday, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, makes it binding on the students to sing the national anthem before classes begin.

Uday Samant, the higher and technical education minister, confirmed that singing the national anthem will be a must in all colleges. 

“The students of all colleges, numbering 38 lakh, will sing the national anthem. Ours will be the first state where such a large number of students will sing the national anthem. This decision will help inculcate a sense of patriotism in students and fill them with national pride and fervour. It will also help our students learn about the ones who laid down their lives to win us freedom,” Samant said.

Even in the 1980s, singing of the national anthem was made compulsory in colleges. However, the practice was discontinued as the students didn’t take the rule seriously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varsha Gaikwad Chhatrapati Shivaji Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sambhaji Uddhav Thackarey
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp