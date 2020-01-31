Uttarakhand set to open first centre for snow leopard conservation

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is set to open the country’s first snow leopard conservation centre. The project aims at protection and propagation of the species in higher reaches of the hill state where happens to be natural habitat of the big cat.

Jairaj, principal chief conservator of forests and head of the forest force, Uttarakhand said, “This is the first snow leopard conservation center in India. We aim to make it the best for research work and conservation efforts of the endangered species.”

The centre will be built at the entry point of Gangotri National Park above 2800 meters sea level.

However, no time limit has been set for the project.

The center will be built under the Central government’s ‘SECURE Himalaya’ scheme.