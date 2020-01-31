V-C urges AMU students to attend classes and appear for examinations

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Making a renewed appeal to students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to attend classes and appear for examinations, Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor wrote an open letter asking the students to justify keeping the campus open in the absence of any academic activity.

The campus has been in the grip of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and there has even been a call for a lockdown not just by the protesting students but the faculty as well.

Urging the students to attend the classes from January 30, the V-C did not rule out the possibility of shutting down the university if the campus protest persists and the call for a lockdown isn’t withdrawn.

Even as the university reopened on January 13 after a month-long winter break and protests against the ‘police action’ on CAA protesters, the students have been boycotting classes.

Over 15,000 students, on Wednesday, called for boycotting the exams.