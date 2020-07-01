STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam govt's new 'ease of business' rules draw people's ire

The investors will not need permission, clearance or licence for three years and the land will also be deemed converted for industrial purpose, says the new rule.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing a press conference in Guwahati Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: If you want to set up an industry, come to Assam.

Give just a self-declaration. You will not need permission, clearance or licence for three years and the land will also be deemed converted for industrial purpose.

The 'ease of business' announcement could not have come at a worse time – within weeks of an environmentally-disastrous oil well blowout and resultant fire at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. The incident primed the mood of people to be wary in favour of environmental protection.

The Sarbananda Sonowal government described the decision as “historic” but it ruffled the feathers of cross-sections of people.

“In a historic and far-reaching decision to ease out the process of setting up industries in Assam, State Cabinet has approved an ordinance. Now, anyone will be able to set up an industry in Assam just by submitting one self-declaration,” the state’s Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary tweeted.

He believed the decision would accelerate the process of industrialisation in the state. It was not clear if environment and pollution norms will be relaxed for entrepreneurs interested in setting up MSMEs.

Peeved by the government’s decision, people were venting their ire on social media.

“What nonsense! The whole country is fighting the Draft EIA Notification 2020 for similar lapses and mindless clearances. Assam will be completely screwed under such leadership. And how can you be proud of such dumb decisions even after Baghjan?” a user tweeted.

“Does it mean that anyone can buy a tea garden, throw out the labourers and start a coke industry there? And govt will keep quiet?” another user asked.

Well-known wildlife activist Kaushik Barua said the government’s decision “defeats Assam’s territorial security and our ethos stands compromised”.

The CPM condemned the decision. Party leader Ishfaqur Rahman described it as anti-people and anti-farmer. “The policy will pave the grounding for loot of Assam’s rich natural resources by big capital and multinational companies,” he said.

