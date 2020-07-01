STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: 118 patients admitted in isolation coaches, 72 discharged so far

The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID care centres as per guidelines issued by the Union Health ministry.

Published: 01st July 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Train isolation wards

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 118 patients have been admitted in the COVID care coaches of the Indian Railways so far, while 72 have been discharged, the national transporter said on Wednesday.

On the requisition of state governments, the Railways has parked 960 such isolation coaches across five states.

However, only two states have started using this facility offered by the Railways so far -- Delhi which has 503 such coaches at its disposal across nine stations and Uttar Pradesh which has 372 coaches parked in 24 locations.

The remaining coaches are parked in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Till date, there have been 40 admissions in Delhi and 78 admissions in Uttar Pradesh since the coaches were stationed there, officials said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Currently, there are 22 patients at Mau in Uttar Pradesh and 24 patients at Shakurbasti railway station in Delhi.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 718 while the total COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 24,056.

According to health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in Delhi stands at 87,360 while the the death toll due to the disease is 2,742.

Indian Railways is ready to offer 5,231 isolation coaches to the states and the zonal railways have converted these coaches as quarantine facilities, officials said.

The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID care centres as per guidelines issued by the Union Health ministry.

Train coaches have been modified into patient isolation wards to bolster the country's healthcare infrastructure amid the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
isolation coaches COVID 19 Delhi Indian Railways
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp