STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Didn't promote COVID-19 cure, just shared trial results: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali on Coronil drug

The claim of COVID-19 cured triggered a row with the Union AYUSH ministry telling the herbal products firm not to sell the drug till it has examined the issue.

Published: 01st July 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Patanjali Baba Ramdev

Patanjali owner Baba Ramdev (File photo)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Replying to a notice sent by the Uttarakhand government, yoga guru Ramdev's firm claimed that it has not promoted any "kit" to treat COVID-19 but only shared with the media the "successful trial" of a medicine.

Patanjali Ayurved last week launched a drug called "Coronil", claiming that it had cured within a week all COVID-19 patients who took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur.

The claim triggered a row with the Union AYUSH ministry telling the herbal products firm not to sell the drug till it has examined the issue. Uttarakhand's Ayurveda department said the firm had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster, and not a cure for COVID-19.

In its reply on Monday to the department's notice, the Haridwar-based company appeared to backtrack from its claim of finding a cure against COVID-19. The company said it has not sold any product called "Corona Kit", nor has it publicised it as a treatment against coronavirus. But it added, "We have only promoted the successful trial of the medicine before the media."

The company said that it had only packed medicines named Divya Swasari Vati, Divya Coronil tablet and Divya Anu Tel in a carton for "shipping purposes". It claimed that it has not violated any law and the question of action against it does not arise.

Apparently focusing on the term used in the Uttarakhand notice, the firm said it has not produced any medicine called "Corona Kit". It said the notice it got was the result of "misrepresentation of facts" by the media.

The Uttarakhand Ayurvedic department on Tuesday said it is studying the reply sent by Divya Pharmacy, a wing of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

A drug inspector was sent for physical verification to the Haridwar-based company after the reply was received on Monday and no coronavirus kit was found on the premises, Uttarakhand's Ayurvedic department licensing officer YS Rawat told PTI.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the reply, Rawat said, "Everyone has seen the yoga guru claiming the product as a cure for corona and the reply needs to be examined further."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patanjali Baba Ramdev Coronil Coronavirus NIMS Jaipur AYUSH ministry COVID19
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp