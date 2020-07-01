STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, the face of ICMR during COVID-19 pandemic, retires

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar will now join the prestigious Dr CG Pandit National Chair at the ICMR and will assist the research body from Pune.

Published: 01st July 2020 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, who had become the face of ICMR during government briefings to media on the coronavirus pandemic, retired as the head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the apex health research body on Tuesday.

He will now join the prestigious Dr CG Pandit National Chair at the Indian Council of Medical Research and will assist the research body from Pune, an ICMR official said.

Dr Gangakhedkar represented ICMR in national press briefings and updated journalists on research developments related to COVID-19 in India by breaking down complex scientific data to make them easier for the general public to understand.

"He is an excellent philosopher, thinker, researcher, scientist and a great human being," Dr Balram Bhargava, the director-general of ICMR, said.

He also played an important role in the research on HIV/AIDS and made a significant contribution in developing national policies and patient empowerment.

Dr Gangakhedkar was the director-incharge of the National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Pune, before he moved to the ICMR headquarters in Delhi.

During his approximately four-year stint with ICMR, he was instrumental in formulation of policies to handle the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala in 2018 and recently for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was awarded Padma Shri in 2020 for his service and his research on HIV/AIDS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dr Gangakhedkar COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Dr Raman Gangakhedkar
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • ramarao
    India is proud of Dr.Ganga khedkar. May God bless him & his family many active long years. wp ramarao.
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp