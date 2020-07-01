STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government asks Priyanka Gandhi to vacate bungalow by August 1; cites withdrawal of SPG cover

The government asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 09:01 AM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Wednesday asked to vacate her government bungalow in Delhi’s ultra-posh Lutyens’ area, where she has been living since 1997, as the Centre cancelled the property’s allotment to her.  

A notice issued by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry says, she has time till August 1 to vacate the 35 Lodhi Estate residence. “Any stay beyond 1.08.2020 will attract damage charges or penal rent.” The notice comes six months after the government amended the Special Protection Group Act 1988, restricting the top-level SPG security cover to the sitting prime minister and former PMs for a period of five years after they demit office.

The type VI bungalow was allotted to Priyanka in 1997 as she was under SPG cover, which mandates suitable government accommodation for protectees. Since her security cover has been downgraded from SPG to Z-plus, she is no longer eligible to receive a government bungalow. While party sources said she will vacate the property, they assailed the Centre for what they called vindictive politics.

Cong slams ‘vendetta  politics’
The Congress charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are upset with Priyanka for criticising their “anti-people” policies

