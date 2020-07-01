Govt jobs are for those who went to govt school: Jharkhand minister

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand state School Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Wednesday said the government jobs should be reserved for the students who went to government schools. Mahto said that the state government is mulling on taking some tough decisions to improve the educational system in the state.

“I believe that government jobs should be given to only those who studied in government schools,” said the minister. He, however, said that any decision will be taken only after taking consent from the people.

“People studying in private schools are striving for government jobs, which is not fair. To get a government job, one must go to the government school,” said Mahto. Some tough decisions need to be taken to improve the educational system in Jharkhand, he added.

Talks are on and a decision in this regard is yet to come, he said. According to Mahto, steps are also being taken to free teachers from non-educational responsibilities so that they can fully concentrate on teaching. Teachers should try to provide quality education to the children.

“Better environment must be created so that more and more parents will send their children to government schools,” said the minister. Though the State government is spending Rs 20,000-25,000 per month on each child in government schools, the parents are making a beeline before private schools, he added.

Mahto has been vocal towards changing the existing domicile policy and batting for land records of 1932 a base for identifying a person as local to ensure government jobs. He said that the government is committed to the promises made in its manifesto and changes in the existing domicile policy will definitely be made in accordance with the sentiments of the people.