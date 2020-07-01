'Install non-Chinese LED TV in hospital': MP High Court makes bail condition for accused

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to two accused in a criminal case on the condition that they install a non-China made LED TV screen at the Gwalior District Hospital.

The orders were passed by the single judge bench of Justice Sheel Nagu on June 26, while hearing separate bail applications of two accused in an attempt to murder case registered at Badoni police station of Datia district in February 2020.

Hearing the separate bail applications of the two accused Arvind Patel and Kamlesh, the single judge HC bench observed in the order, “Charge-sheet in the matter has been filed on May 18 and therefore, further custodial interrogation of petitioners is not required. Petitioners have no criminal antecedents.”

“In view of above and looking to the special circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that early conclusion of the trial is a bleak possibility and prolonged pre-trial detention is anathema to the concept of liberty and material placed on record does not disclose the possibility of the petitioner fleeing from justice, this Court is inclined to extend the benefit of bail to the petitioner.”

The court subsequently directed that the petitioner be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond to the sum of Rs 25,000 with one solvent surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the concerned magistrate.

The two orders, however, were subject to compliance of eight conditions, last of which read, “the petitioners undertake to purchase and install a black coloured LED TV at Renbasera, District Hospital Morar (Gwalior) worth at least Rs 25,000, manufactured in India or abroad, except China.

The HC further ordered that the Registry shall supply a copy of the order for compliance to Legal Aid Officer, SALSA, Gwalior, who shall in turn depute a PLV to verify compliance of the condition No. 8 and submit a report to the Registry within two weeks from the order.

More than a month back, the same single-judge bench of MP High Court in Gwalior had granted bail to accused in many criminal cases. Among the conditions for the grant of bail, the high court bench had directed the petitioners to register themselves with the district magistrate concerned as ‘COVID-19 Warrior’ so that they are assigned suitable work taking all prescribed precautions. “This court expects that the petitioner shall rise to the occasion to serve the society in this time of crisis to discharge his fundamental duty of rendering national service,” the bench had said.