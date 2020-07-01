STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Irate mob ransacks outpost after cop prevents Azaan in Odisha

It all started after Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Krishnanandpur outpost imposed restriction on Azaan (Islamic call for prayer) in all mosques in its jurisdiction on Tuesday night.

Published: 01st July 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kareem also said they would urge mosques to conclude religious speeches and other functions, especially the ones that use loudspeakers before 10.00 pm.

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: An irate mob comprising members from a minority community allegedly ransacked a police outpost and torched the personal vehicle of a police officer after he warned village leaders of action for violating Covid-19 guidelines in a mosque in Jagatsinghpur district.

It all started after Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Krishnanandpur outpost imposed restriction on Azaan (Islamic call for prayer) in all mosques in its jurisdiction on Tuesday night.

OIC Anirudha Nayak alerted all mosques in Krishnanandpur panchayat under Tirtol police station limits not to give Azaan and adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. The panchayat has 20 villages having at least one mosque each.

Members of the community said mass congregation for prayers is prohibited in all mosques, but there is no restriction on Azaan. Though congregational prayers are suspended, Namaz can be offered at home.

“Wearing shoes the OIC forcibly entered the mosque when some members were discussing calling Azaan by maintaining social distancing norms. He beat up some of them and threatened to arrest if they do not adhere to the rules and regulations,” said village leader Sk Alsar Alli.

Aggrieved on the police excesses, irate members of the community demonstrated in front of the outpost demanding stern action against the errant cop. Later they ransacked the outpost and torched personal vehicle of the OIC.

Alli alleged people got infuriated when police restricted the call of Azaan in mosques as the government has not banned it. Local police do not understand the difference between Azaan and Namaz. Due to social distancing norms, offering Namaz at mosques is prohibited but there is no restriction on Azaan, he added and demanded action against the police officer.

Nayak refuted the allegation and said the members of the community had also kept their shoes in front of mosques. “I entered the mosque without shoes and warned them of action for violating social distancing during Namaz,” he added.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and SP Prakash R rushed to the spot and assured the villagers to withdraw the OIC from the outpost. They allowed to call Azaan following which the irate people called off their stir.

In the latest development, SDPO Deepak Kumar Jena informed Nayak has been temporarily withdrawn from the outpost. Two platoon police forces have been deployed in the panchayat to avert any untoward incident further.

Meanwhile, Nayak has lodged a complaint at Tirtol police station against around 300 people for ransacking Krishnanandpur outpost and torching his personal vehicle. Police are investigating the allegation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Azaan Covid guidelines Odisha mosque
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp