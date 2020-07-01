Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah given proper medical facilities, Tihar jail authorities tell court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tihar Jail superintendent informed a Delhi Court Wednesday that Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, is being provided with all the necessary medical facilities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The submissions were made before Special Judge Dharmendra Rana in a response to a plea on behalf of Shah, claiming that the accused was suffering from various ailments, including heart disease, and that his immunity was very low.

The plea, moved by advocate Qausar Khan, said Shah's medical condition made him prone to COVID-19.

The three-page report filed on Wednesday said that Shah has already been put in a separate cell, as requested in his application, and proper medical check ups and medication are being provided to him.

After the submission, the court disposed of the application.

Advocate Khan had said in the application, Looking at the recent occurrences of COVID-19 in the central jail and the health condition of the accused, his life would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus. Therefore, direct the jail authorities to put him in a separate cell.

The first case was registered against Shah in 2007 for alleged money laundering in 2005 for terror financing.

Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 25, 2017 in connection with the August 2005 case in which the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested an alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani.

ED claimed that Rs 63 lakh was recovered from Wani, out of which Rs 52 lakh was allegedly to be delivered to Shah, and money was received from "enemy countries" like Pakistan to promote terrorism in India.

Wani was also arrested in the case but later got bail.

In the second case, the NIA took Shah in custody in June 2019 in connection with probe into a separate terror funding case involving Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Shah is currently in judicial custody in both the cases.