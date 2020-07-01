STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur CM Biren Singh in Delhi to discuss portfolio allocations

Interestingly, Congress MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh accompanied CM Biren Singh to the national capital in a chartered flight.

Published: 01st July 2020 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur CM Biren Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Days after surviving a rebellion in the ruling coalition, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday landed in Delhi to meet NDA's central leadership to discuss allocation of portfolios to his ministers.

Interestingly, Congress MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh accompanied the CM to the national capital in a chartered flight.

Second term Congress MLA from Sagolband, Imo Singh, is the son-in-law of the chief minister.

The political circle in the state is abuzz with the news that two Congress legislators had indulged in cross-voting in favour of BJP candidate in the June 19 election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur and he could be one of them.

Imo Singh is son of former Congress chief minister Rajkumar Jaichandra Singh.

Singh told reporters at Imphal airport that besides discussing ministerial portfolios, he would also thank the central leadership for victory of BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee Sanajaoba Leishemba.

The saffron party nominee had emerged victorious in a tough battle taking place in the shadow of political turbulence in Manipur triggered by the resignation of nine ruling coalition members, including four NPP ministers.

Though his itinerary in Delhi is not immediately available, sources close to the CM said, he is likely to meet BJP national president J P Nadda and will try to get time for an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following intervention of Shah and Nadda, the four National People's Party (MPP) MLAs returned to the BJP-led coalition and submitted a letter to Governor Najma Heptullah on Thursday last backing Biren Singh.

NPP national president Conrad Sangma, who is running the government in Meghalaya with the BJP, and the saffron party's key leader in the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma had also played an important role in resolution of the logjam in Manipur.

Having braved the crisis, Biren Singh is facing another challenge in meeting ministerial aspirations of his own party MLAs and also allies for which he is likely to seek guidance of central leaders.

While the four NPP legislators are all set to regain their position in the cabinet, the chief minister has to deal with the heightened aspirations of some of his BJP legislators to become ministers, besides that of the Congress legislators, who had defected to the saffron party shortly after the last state election in 2017.

Out of the seven defecting Congress MLAs, whose cases under anti-defection law were heard by the Manipur High Court and the Speaker's Tribunal, the membership of four have been restored and they even voted in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in Manipur.

There have been reports that another ally -the Naga People's Front (NPF)- which stood with the saffron party during the turmoil, is demanding parity with NPP in the cabinet, with the NPF having four legislators in the 60-member House.

While NPP has four ministers, the NPF has two members in the cabinet.

As per constitutional provisions, there can be a maximum of 12 ministers in the state including the chief minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biren Singh Manipur CM
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp