No curbs on Coronil kit, AYUSH ministry accepts Patanjali's step is in right direction: Ramdev

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN (Uttarakhand): Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday claimed that there is no restriction on Patanjali Ayurved's Swasari Coronil kit for "COVID management" and now it will be available across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said: "AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali has done appropriate work for COVID management. It said that Patanjali has started working in the right direction. We have procured a license for these medicines from the state department which is connected with AYUSH Ministry... The AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali worked for COVID management. The treatment word is not used. These medicines have no metallic items."

"We have no disagreement with AYUSH Ministry. Now, there is no restriction on Coronil, Swashhari, Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha. From today, these medicines (Swasari Coronil Kit) will be available in the country without any legal restrictions. There is no restriction on it. I thank the AYUSH Ministry and the Narendra Modi government," he said.

Baba Ramdev said the medicine mafia, opponents of indigenous drugs and nationalism are trying to malign Patanjali and its service. "Some people are abusing and filing FIRs to misalign us. They are burning themselves in prejudice, jealously and mistrust," said the yoga guru.

"Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali’s senior scientists are selflessly serving the nation. We won't get affected by baseless criticisms and would continue our work," said Ramdev.

He also informed that the institute and his team has shared all of clinical trial documents with AYUSH ministry, govt of India, as requested.

He also said that the AYUSH ministry has allowed Patanjali to manufacture and distribute its 'Divya Coronil Tablet', 'Divya SwasariVati' and 'Divya AnuTaila' across India, as per the manufacturing licences granted by State Licencing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani services, government of Uttarakhand.

Patanjali’s Divya pharmacy have taken the licence approval for Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya Swasarivati on their traditional reported usages, and have now connected those with the modern research based clinical findings, the Yoga guru said.

"We are the lineage-representative of ancient Indian Vedic and sage traditions. We emphasize that we have never been(and will never be) part of any false claims or associated propaganda. We would like strengthen this belief in the millions of the hearts of our people," Ramdev asserted.

The members of the organization said the Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and NIMS University, Jaipur, has jointly conducted randomised, placebo-controlled double-blinded clinical trials on COVID-19 positive patients.

This trial was approved by Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) and duly registered at Clinical Trial Registry – India. The positive outcomes of this clinical trial were disclosed to the nation o 23rd June 2020 said the team members.

They also said that in this trial, 95 patients (in 15-65 years’age range, male – female both, asymptomatic, mild to moderate) participated on the written consent basis. 45 patients were treated with Patanjali medicines and rest 50 patients were given placebo formulations.

Elaborating on the medical trials they said that the COVID-19 patient group that received Patanjali medicines, showed 67% recovery in 3 days and 100 % recovery in 7 days of treatments, that is, all 45 patients become COVID-19 negative.

Last week, Patanjali Ayurved launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results.

Later, the AYUSH Ministry said that it has taken cognizance of news in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar and said the company has been asked to "stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined".

(With agency inputs)