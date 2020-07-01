STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 1 crore meals served under Shiv Bhojan Yojana; MNS suspect corruption in food supply contract

Since January 26, 2020, over one crore plates have been distributed to poor and needy people in a time of unprecedented crisis.

Published: 01st July 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s flagship scheme – Shiv Bhojan has turned out to be a boon for migrant workers and the destitute people during the lockdown as over one crore meals have been served across the state at subsidised rates.

Since January 26, 2020, over one crore plates have been distributed to poor and needy people in a time of unprecedented crisis.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the scheme has been a great relief to the state's poor.

There are 848 centres functioning in the state under Shiv Bhojan Yojana and this scheme is being implemented up to taluka level by expanding the scheme.

Through the 848 centres functioning in the state under the Shiv Bhojan Yojana, the scheme's benefits expand up to the Taluk level. 

The implementation of Shiva Bhojan scheme was started in the state on the occasion of Republic Day to provide food at discounted rates to the poor and needy, according to the state government.

As per the state Food and Civil Supplies Department record, 79,918 plates were distributed in January 2020, 4.67 lakh in the month of February, 5.78 lakh in March, 24.99 lakh in April, 33.84 lakh in May and 29.91 lakh food plates in June.

Thackeray said that after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, food was provided under the scheme at Rs 5 per plate. 

“The state Food and Civil Supplies Department monitored and managed the scheme in a very efficient manner during this difficult time. All the staff-officers of this department worked diligently,” Thackeray said praising the people who worked in Shiv Bhojan Kendra’s.

Up to 1.95 lakh food packets are supplied to patients in BMC's COVID care centres.

Corruption complaint

After complaints of corruption cropped up that poor quality food was being served at COVID care centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued guidelines that henceforth, food supplying contracts will be allotted through the e-tender rather than current e-quotations. 

It was alleged that the BMC was allotting these contracts without any tender or to those who are close to the Shiv Sena leadership.

Raj Thackeray led MNS on Tuesday protested against the low quality of food supply and demanded inquiry. A scuffle broke out between BMC and MNS workers at Ghatkopar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Bhojan yojana Shiv Bhojan
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp