Patanjali can sell Coronil but not as 'cure' to COVID-19: AYUSH

DEHRADUN: The Union AYUSH Ministry on Wednesday said Patanjali can sell controversial Coronil — a medicine the company launched last week — but only as an immunity booster, even as its founder and yoga guru Ramdev now calls it a product to ‘manage’ the Covid-19.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. said there is no disagreement now between it and the Union ministry, which had last week asked it not to sell the ayurvedic drug till the issue is examined. At a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev lashed out over the flak he received after the launch of the drug, saying some people are hurt by the ‘rise of Indian culture’.

“I want to tell people who want to try these medicines that there is no restriction on their sale now and they will be available in a kit everywhere in the country from today,” Ramdev said, referring to Coronil and the two other products Patanjali is promoting together. Ramdev also claimed that some of the “medicine-mafia” may unsuccessfully try to malign the image of his company and his team’s work.

“We are determined to use the stones hurled at us to sculpt the path of our success and reach our destinations. Some people are abusing and filing FIRs to misalign us, burning themselves in the prejudice, jealously and mistrust,” said the yoga guru. Ramdev added that he and his team have a dream to make India a “global power of knowledge” and a self-reliant.

Ramdev said Patanjali has shared all the clinical trial documents with the AYUSH Ministry and the government as requested. “The ministry has also agreed that the Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on Covid-19 management. Now there is no difference of opinions between the AYUSH Ministry and Patanjali,” said Ramdev.

The ministry confirmed that Patanjali can sell the product but not as a cure for the disease. “The AYUSH Ministry has only given permission to sell this particular formulation as an immunity booster and not as a medicinal cure for Covid-19,” it said. Ramdev claimed that the ministry had asked him to use the term ‘Covid management’ in place of ‘Covid treatment’ and he is following the instruction.

Even while backtracking on describing Coronil as a ‘treatment’ for Covid-19, the company stuck to its claim that its trial on mild to moderately ill patients was successful. The firm’s statement said the trial, conducted after the necessary approvals, showed 100 per cent recovery of patients within seven days.

He said the AYUSH Ministry has allowed Patanjali to manufacture and distribute its ‘Divya Coronil Tablet’, ‘Divya SwasariVati’ and ‘Divya AnuTaila’ across India, as per the manufacturing licences granted by State Licencing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani services, the Uttarakhand government. Patanjali’s Divya pharmacy has taken the licence approval for Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya SwasariVati on their traditional reported usages, and have now connected those with the modern research-based clinical findings said Ramdev.