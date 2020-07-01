STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP draws Unlock 2.0 roadmap, follows central guidelines

Educational institutions, metros services, cinema halls, gyms, sports, cultural, religious gathering closed till July 31

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While preparing the roadmap for Unlock 2.0, the Uttar Pradesh government has towed the guidelines issued by the Centre and has decided to keep all the educational institutions including schools, colleges, training and coaching institutes, shut till July 31.

Issuing the guidelines for Unlock-2.0 to ease out the restrictions further, the state authorities decided to keep the international flights, Metro services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pool, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, social, political, sports, cultural, religious and large
gathering closed. The guidelines will remain in force from July 1 to July 31.

Meanwhile, the six districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad of NCR in Meerut division will have night curfew in place. The other four districts include Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat. In all six districts, the night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am till July 10. However, the night
curfew will be relaxed up to 10 pm in remaining 69 districts of the state.

At the same time, lockdown will also continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31.

Giving details of the Unlock-2 guidelines, additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the officers to permit activities under Unlock-2.0 according to the central government guidelines.

The containment zones will be demarcated according to the earlier order issued by UP Health department on June 23 and respective District Magistrates would take a decision on the notification of containment zones.

Activities, except emergency medical services, supply of essential items, surveillance and contact tracing works, would be under strict restriction in containment zones. Areas outside the containment zones, with the possibility of virus spread, will be declared as buffer zones.

There will be no ban on the intra-state and interstate movement of the people. Transportation of goods from neighbouring countries would continue according to the agreement with the Central government.

A decision on movement of people in Gautam Buddha Nagar (NOIDA) and Ghaziabad, in the NCR region, would be taken only after discussion with district administration, police and health department officers.

However, the SOPs for the arrival of people by passenger trains, Shramik special trains, domestic flights and the Indian citizen trapped in the foreign countries due to lockdown would be as per the central guidelines.

People above 65 years, below 10 years and those with comorbidity (suffering from another disease), pregnant women, will remain indoor and they will be permitted to move out only for health requirements.

