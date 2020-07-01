STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi Adityanath launches scheme for Bundelkhand

Published: 01st July 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launch the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ (piped water to every house) campaign at Bundelkhand. The project — linked to the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ — is  estimated to cost Rs 10,131 crore.

Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions will be covered by this project in the first phase at a cost of Rs 2,185 crore. A population of 14 lakh in Mahoba, Lalitpur and Jhansi will benefit from the project. Bundelkhand is prone to droughts and availability of drinking water is a major issue in the region.

“On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister had asked officials to ensure every house gets piped water facility, especially in regions where groundwater is contaminated with fluoride and arsenic,” a government spokesman had said.

In parched Budelkhand, wells and hand-pumps drying up and water table receding is not new.  The few water sources that remain sometimes become the cause of violence among the people in the region. Though there are five rivers, most of them have seen a depletion in water over the years. 

