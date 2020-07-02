100 percent punctuality of trains achieved for the first time, says Railway Ministry

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced that 100 percent punctuality rate has been achieved "with all trains being on time".

"For the first time ever in the history of Indian Railways, 100 per cent punctuality of trains has been achieved, with all trains being on time," the Ministry of Railways tweeted on Thursday.

"The previous best was 99.54 per cent on 23.06.2020 with one train getting delayed," it further said.

Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, expressing happiness at the achievement of the Railways, said in a tweet: "Trains in the Fast Lane: Enhancing services to unprecedented levels, Indian Railways made history on 1st July 2020 by achieving 100% punctuality rate."