Baghjan blowout: Environmental Impact Assessment by ERM in progress

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:00 PM

Apart from fire tenders of the company, the Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to control the blaze from expanding to nearby areas.

The inferno at Baghjan oil field in Assam (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DIBRUGARH: Weeks after blowout in gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia, the Environmental Impact Assessment by ERM is in progress.

Oil India Limited experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 at its Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the biodiversity of the region. The well caught fire on June 9.

As part of TERI study on air quality and noise level, samples for monitoring air quality and noise level are being collected for analysis. Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress, read a statement.

Site preparation for bio remediation job is in progress depending on site condition. Debris clearance along the roadside from the blow out well towards Maguri Beel is in progress, read the statement.

For CSIR-NEIST Seismological Study, recording is in progress in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well. Currently, five sets of sensors including an accelerometer are recording data.

"The debris removal activity with continuous spraying /jacketing of water in the well plinth/debris is underway since morning toady. Four loads of debris amongst others, following major items were removed from the well plinth yesterday," the statement read.

Also, refilling of water reservoir to maintain the desired water level is being carried out by pumping water from Dangori River.

The surveys for assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by District Administration are in progress. Assessments for 32 more families were conducted yesterday in Doomdooma Circle making total number of families surveyed till date in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle 752. Areas being submerged under water due to flood, damage assessment in Tinsukia circle could not be carried out yesterday too.

"Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 47 MT of Crude Oil and 0.02 MMSCM of natural gas as reported on July 1. Operations were disrupted in four Oil wells. Cumulative production loss since May 27 due to bandhs and blockades - 9019 MT Crude oil, 11.57 MMSCM of natural gas," the statement read.

Also, the repairing work of the alternate road (Talap-Kordoiguri-Bandarkhati-Bhaghjan EPS) for entry into Baghjan EPS and the connectivity to the well is resumed after blockade was lifted Wednesday evening. The overall progress of the repairing work is 95 per cent.

