STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases be handed over without awaiting test result: Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases while the death toll rose to 17,834.

Published: 02nd July 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, burial, death

Relatives along with health workers and volunteers wearing personal protective equipment offer prayers before carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has asked all states and UTs to hand over bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases to their relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation of the infection but said the mortal remains should be disposed of as per government guidelines.

A letter on the matter was sent to all states and UTs on Wednesday in the wake of issues raised regarding death of suspected COVID-19 patients and bodies not being handed over to relatives pending confirmation of test report by hospitals.

I would like to clarify that the dead bodies of such suspected COVID cases should be handed over to their relatives immediately and laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 should not be awaited, the letter written by Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Health Ministry, Dr Rajiv Garg said.

These bodies can as a matter of abundant precaution be disposed as per the 'Guidelines on Dead Body Management' available on the website of Union Health Ministry which directs that handlers in PPE accompany the body for final rites, the letter stated.

If such death cases test positive eventually, then the requisite action for contact listing, tracking etc. should be carried out subsequently. Further, necessary action may be taken as per the clarification given above," the letter said.

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases while the death toll rose to 17,834 with 434 persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Health Ministry Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The condition of one of the injured CRPF man is said to be critical. (File Photo | PTI)
Family of civilian killed in Kashmir's Sopore firing alleges foul play, demands Modi's answer
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp