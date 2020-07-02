Couple among three electrocuted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

By PTI

JAISALMER: Three persons, including a couple, died allegedly of electrocution in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district while they were working near a tube well, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Veeramdevra village in Pokaran area of the district on Wednesday morning when the trio was working near a tube well.

However, the matter came to light in the night when a woman passing by saw the bodies, Ramdevra police station SHO Dalpat Singh Chaudhary said.

He said that the incident did not come to their notice as no one else other than the trio was present on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Harchand Ram (37), Indra Ram (30) and his wife Madhu Devi (21). The bodies were handed over to their family members after a post-mortem was conducted, police said.