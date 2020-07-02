COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh gets 50,000 antigen test kits for critical districts

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has procured 50,000 antigen testing kits to strengthen the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that the kits will be used to screen hidden coronavirus cases in critical districts, including Meerut.

He said that the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed the 24,000-mark.

Prasad said that cases in the Meerut division were a cause of concern and aggressive testing has been planned.

Of the new cases reported, 170 were from districts in the Meerut division, including Gautam Buddha Nagar (58), Ghaziabad (52), Meerut (42), Bulandshahr (17), Baghpat (9) and Hapur (8).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state health and medical education department to set up a dedicated lab for Ghaziabad district.

Districts with over 10 active cases include Lucknow (54), Moradabad (25), Kanpur (23), Aligarh (19), Bulandshahr (17), Varanasi (16), Bareilly (15), Mathura (15), Gorakhpur (13), Ayodhya (13), Prayagraj (12), Unnao (12),Ballia (10) and Mau (10).