By ANI

KATRA: An Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck near Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The tremors were felt at 2:02 pm today.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 84 km east of Katra.

Just before the incident in Katra, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Kargil in Ladakh at 1:11 pm on Thursday.

The quake struck 119 km north-northwest of Kargil.