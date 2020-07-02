Gujarat: Kin of three 'corona warriors' paid Rs 1..5 crore

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A total of Rs 1.5 crore were paid as compensation to the families of three health workers from Gujarat who died due to coronavirus infection in the line of duty, an official release said on Wednesday.

The compensation, in the form of insurance pay-out, was paid under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the state government said.

These 'corona warriors' were head nurse of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Catherine Christian and health workers from the city Rita Christian and Regina Christian.

The three families were paid Rs 50 lakh each.

As many as 407 health workers and government officials have contracted coronavirus so far in Gujarat.

Seven of them -- a doctor, two staff nurses, two women health workers, a multipurpose health supervisor and a patient attendant -- died.

Claim documents of the kin of remaining four dead health workers are ready and compensation will be disbursed soon, the release said.