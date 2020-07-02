India-China border standoff: Talks complex, no quick-fix solutions, say sources

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh is a “complex” process, government sources said — indicating the difficulties in easing the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — even as they announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief Gen M M Naravane will visit Ladakh on Friday.

The third meeting of the Corps Commanders of India and China on Tuesday did not lead to any immediate change in the stand-off situation, but both sides agreed to meet in future to restore peace and tranquility on the border. Sources said the “process of disengagement along the LAC is complex.

More meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level in future to arrive at mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace and tranquility along the LAC as per bilateral agreements and protocols.”

Both sides, sources said, agreed to strive for speedy resolution of the stand-off. The meeting “was long and held in a businesslike manner keeping in view the Covid-19 protocols.

The discussions reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the LAC.” The Corps Commanders had earlier met on June 6 and 22 and agreed on a phase wise de-escalation, which was seen as long drawn, stretching up to winter.

In Ladakh, Rajnath Singh is expected to meet commanders and jawans and visit the Leh hospital, sources said.

This will be the first visit by a political leader to Ladakh after the situation became tense.

The LAC situation got aggravated when Chinese and Indian troops clashed at Finger-4 on the intervening night of May 5 and 6 along the northern flank of the Pangong Tso.

Chinese troops began their stand-off there and gradually expanded it to Gogra Post in Hot Spring sector, Patrolling Points 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley and at Y-Junction of Depsang Bulge.