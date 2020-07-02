STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Israel, Palestine should hold direct talks for 'two-states solution': India

India's reiteration of its stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict came in the wake of Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Published: 02nd July 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday asked Israel and Palestine to resolve issues between them through direct negotiations and engage with each other to find an acceptable "two-states solution" for peaceful coexistence.

India's reiteration of its stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict came in the wake of Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Asked about Israel's annexation plan, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Our position on this is very clear and I would like to reiterate that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties."

"We urge the parties to engage with each other to find an acceptable two states solution for peaceful coexistence," he said.

Israel's annexation plan, unveiled in January, envisions bringing some 30 per cent of the territory under permanent Israeli control, while giving the Palestinians limited autonomy in the remaining land.

The plan has come under strong international criticism.

The United Nations, the European Union and key Arab countries have all said Israel's annexation would violate international law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Palestine Israel Israel Palestine ties Israel Palestine relation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The condition of one of the injured CRPF man is said to be critical. (File Photo | PTI)
Family of civilian killed in Kashmir's Sopore firing alleges foul play, demands Modi's answer
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp