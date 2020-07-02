Israel, Palestine should hold direct talks for 'two-states solution': India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday asked Israel and Palestine to resolve issues between them through direct negotiations and engage with each other to find an acceptable "two-states solution" for peaceful coexistence.

India's reiteration of its stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict came in the wake of Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Asked about Israel's annexation plan, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Our position on this is very clear and I would like to reiterate that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties."

"We urge the parties to engage with each other to find an acceptable two states solution for peaceful coexistence," he said.

Israel's annexation plan, unveiled in January, envisions bringing some 30 per cent of the territory under permanent Israeli control, while giving the Palestinians limited autonomy in the remaining land.

The plan has come under strong international criticism.

The United Nations, the European Union and key Arab countries have all said Israel's annexation would violate international law.