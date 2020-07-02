STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NMDC worker killed by Maoists in Jan Adalat 

The officer was hacked to death after laying a charge in the Kangaroo court that he was a police informer.

Representative image

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Maoists killed a worker of the National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) at Kirandul, about 400 km south of Raipur, in the strife-torn district of Dantewada, accusing him as a police informer.

“Mithhu Markam working at the NMDC Kirandul project was called by Maoists at Dokapara where the rebels organised their jan-adalat (Kangaroo Court). He was hacked to death after laying a charge that he was a police informer. The deceased was not in touch with us”, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada superintendent of police.

The brother-in-law of Markam is a police constable in the district.

“We will send our police team to the area”, said Kirandul police station incharge D K Verma.

Dantewada continues to be among the worst Maoist-affected district in south Chhattisgarh.

