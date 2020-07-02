STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Paswan not to celebrate birthday as mark of respect for Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh

Paswan said his party and supporters celebrate his birthday across the country every year.

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP chief

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for the Indian soldiers who had recently died in a violent clash with Chinese troops.

The Lok Janshakti Party founder noted in his tweets that many of the 20 soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, were from Bihar, his home state.

READ| Ladakh standoff: No Chinese goods in food ministry now, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan said his party and supporters celebrate his birthday across the country every year.

"I have decided to not celebrate my birthday this year as a mark of respect for our soldiers who laid down their lives," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan Ladakh standoff India china standoff
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The condition of one of the injured CRPF man is said to be critical. (File Photo | PTI)
Family of civilian killed in Kashmir's Sopore firing alleges foul play, demands Modi's answer
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp