PM Modi, Amit Shah destroying the nation, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

By ANI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the "RSS needs to be defeated to save the country" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are "destroying the nation".

Kharge was speaking at a KPCC program where DK Shivakumar took charge as state Congress president.

He said that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are not ready to take accountability for any issues including China, and are instead blaming Rajiv Gandhi Foundation of getting funds from China.

"Rajiv Gandhi foundation utilized funds for the development of the nation and for the betterment of the downtrodden people," Kharge said.

"Prime Minister Modi and Shah both are destroying the economy of the nation, and their policies and plans are the reason for increasing COVID-19 situation in India," he said.

"Prime Minister and Amit Shah never listen to Opposition parties, instead they plan something and their policies are the reason for MSME losses and job losses in the country," he added.