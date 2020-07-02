STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: NIA arrests one more accused

Rather was in constant touch with the Pakistan-based leadership of JeM over secure messaging applications, the official said.

Published: 02nd July 2020 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA arrested one more accused on Thursday in connection with last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, an official said.

Mohammad Iqbal Rather (25), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, had allegedly facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq -- a member of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the key conspirator in the case -- after he infiltrated into the Indian territory in the Jammu region in April 2018, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Farooq, along with others, had assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the Pulwama attack, he said.

Rather was in constant touch with the Pakistan-based leadership of JeM over secure messaging applications, the official said.

This was the sixth arrest made by the NIA in the case, he added.

Rather, a part of the JeM's "transportation module", was in judicial custody since September, 2018 in another case related to the terror outfit and being probed by the premier investigation agency, the official said.

He was produced by the jail authorities before a Special NIA Court in Jammu on Thursday and sent to a seven-day custody of the agency for interrogation, he said.

In March, two persons, including the one who procured chemicals online for making the IED used in the Pulwama attack, were arrested by the NIA.

A man and his daughter, who were allegedly witnesses to the conspiracy behind the audacious attack, were also arrested in March by the NIA, the anti-terror probe agency formed in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the deadly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district last year, after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into a convoy of the paramilitary force.

The NIA took over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019 attack.

On February 28 this year, the agency achieved a major breakthrough in the case when it arrested 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, a furniture shop owner and resident of Hajibal in Pulwama's Kakapora.

Magrey had allegedly provided shelter and other logistical assistance to suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

The explosives used in the attack were determined through a forensic probe to be ammonium nitrate, nitroglycerin and RDX.

During investigation, the identity of the suicide bomber -- Adil Ahmad Dar -- was confirmed through matching of his DNA with that of his father.

The other key terrorists involved in the attack have been found to be JeM's south Kashmir divisional commander Muddasir Ahmad Khan, killed in an operation by security forces on March 11 last year, Pakistani terrorists Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, both killed on March 29 last year, Sajjad Ahmad Bhat, the owner of the car and a resident of Anantnag who was killed on June 16 last year, and Qari Yassir, JeM's commander for Kashmir who was killed on January 25 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA Pulwama terror attack Pulwama attack
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The condition of one of the injured CRPF man is said to be critical. (File Photo | PTI)
Family of civilian killed in Kashmir's Sopore firing alleges foul play, demands Modi's answer
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp