Rahul Gandhi demands revocation of H-1B visas' suspension by US

Rahul Gandhi demanded that the suspension of H-1B visa by the US be revoked as it would impact millions of Indians and US firms.

Published: 02nd July 2020 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that the suspension of H-1B visa by the United States be revoked as it would impact millions of Indians and US firms.

"America has benefited enormously by embracing India's vast talent pool through its H-1B program. Its suspension will impact millions of Indians and US firms. It should be revoked," he said on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump on June 23 issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visa, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year, to protect American workers in a crucial election year.

The proclamation that came into effect on June 24, is expected to impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden has said that he will lift the temporary suspension on H-1B visas if he wins the November presidential elections.

