STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Recovered COVID-19 patient found dead on Pune railway track

According to police, the wife of the deceased has also tested coronavirus positive and is being treated at a hospital.

Published: 02nd July 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image

By PTI

PUNE: A 45-year-old man, who had returned home from hospital after his recovery from COVID-19 infection, was found dead on a railway track near Daund in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

Police suspect that he died by suicide by jumping before a speeding train near Boripardhi village near Daund railway station in the morning.

According to police, the wife of the deceased has also tested coronavirus positive and is being treated at a hospital.

"After the man complained of difficulties in breathing, he was admitted to a civic-run hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, where he tested COVID-19 positive on June 24.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

His wife was also found infected the next day," an officer attached to Yevat Police Station said.

"The man was discharged from the hospital after his recovery. Thereafter, he went to his elder brother's house at Boripardhi village in Daund. The family had dinner together on Wednesday night and all the family members later went to sleep," he added.

On Thursday morning, when he was not found at home, his brother launched a search for him and later found him dead on the railway track.

"According to his family members, the deceased was disturbed following the death of his mother and fed up of the illness, which might have prompted him to take the extreme step," the officer said, adding that no suicide note was found.

A case of accidental death was registered in this connection and investigation into the case is on, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Pune suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp