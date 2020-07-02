STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD MLA becomes fourth legislator to test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar

The legislator from the Jokihat constituency in Araria district said he was asymptomatic.

coronavirus, mask

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ARARIA: RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth legislator in Bihar to have contracted the disease.

The legislator from the Jokihat constituency in Araria district said he was asymptomatic.

Alam has been shifted to an isolation centre in the district, civil surgeon Dr MMP Singh said.

His sample was taken for testing to the Sadar Hospital on Tuesday and the report came on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, state minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife, BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra and Congress legislator Anand Shankar Singh had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Vinod Kumar Singh, who is the backward and extremely backward class welfare minister, was diagnosed with the disease on June 28 and sent to an isolation ward set up at a city hotel in Katihar district.

Mishra, who represents the Jale constituency of Darbhanga district, tested positive for the infection on June 22.

He was admitted to AIIMS, Patna for treatment.

Anand Shankar Singh, a Congress MLA who represents Aurangabad constituency, had tested positive to virus on Tuesday.

Earlier, veteran RJD leader and former Union minister Raghubansh Prasad Singh had also tested positive and admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

He was discharged after full recovery on Tuesday. The septuagenarian has been advised 14 days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

