Rs 98 lakh in demonetised currency seized from hotel in Aurangabad

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Aurangabad police's crime branch seized over Rs 98 lakh in demonetised currency notes during a raid at a hotel in the city, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch raided a hotel in Sindhi colony on Wednesday and recovered over Rs 98 lakh in old notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, the official said.

Four persons who were at the scene could not give any satisfactory explanation for the possession and source of the currency, he said.

An offence was registered under the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act 2017 and notices have been served to the four persons, crime branch spokesperson Anil Gaikwad said.