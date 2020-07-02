STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sex workers from DNT communities suffer amid COVID-19 pandemic: Study

They want to return to their profession due to stigma and marginalisation in society in seeking any other job opportunities, a survey showed. 

Published: 02nd July 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 65 per cent of women, who were engaged in sex work and entertainment industry before the pandemic, would want to return to their professions in the absence of any livelihood opportunities, according to a survey by National Alliance Group for Denotified, Semi-Nomadic and Nomadic tribes and PRAXIS. Stigma and marginalisation in society in seeking any other job opportunities also remained another driving factor behind this decision, the survey showed. 

The survey sample size was 224 women who belonged to the communities of Nat, Banchada, Kanjar and Bedia.

They belonged to the age group of between 18 to above 55 years. Their occupations based on their caste identities also meant they refrained from accessing government rations in a number of cases, said the survey. 

A higher percentage of those who wanted to opt out of sex work and the entertainment industry belonged to the age group of 36-55 years. 

The survey was conducted among respondents hailing from seven districts of the three states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan between June 1 - June 15. 

Literacy level among the interviewees belonging to the denotified and nomadic tribes remained low with 

30 per cent of the respondents never having attended school, 33 per cent dropping out before or in class 5, while 35 per cent had dropped out between classes 6-10. None had pursued higher education in the survey. Caste and gender identities played a role in children facing discrimination and dropping out of schools. 

Women from these communities expressed uncertainty about their future with the traditional livelihood options coming to a stall amid the pandemic and how their income opportunities will pan out in the aftermath of the pandemic.  

Several women engaged in farming, animal husbandry, making liquor, running a shop, tailoring, and small-scale businesses based out of home during the pandemic, said the survey. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
denotified tribes sex workers lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19 PRAXIS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp