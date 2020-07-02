Udaipur court gives decision in 37-year-old property dispute of Mewar royals

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The 37-year-old property dispute among heirs of Maharana Pratap, the epitome of bravery who fought tough battles with Mughal emperor Akbar, has finally been settled. In a landmark decision, the Additional District Judge at the Udaipur District and Sessions Court has decided that the disputed property of the former Royal Family of Mewar will be divided into four equal parts.

The Court verdict instructs the disputed properties to be divided equally among the following four members of the Mewar family – the late Maharana Bhagwat Singh gets 25 per cent and the remaining 75 per cent is to be given to his three children, Maharana Mahendra Singh, Maharana Arvind Singh and Yogeshwari Kumari.

Interestingly, the Court has ruled that till the exact division is finalized, the three children of the late Maharana Bhagwat Singh will utilize the royal properties on a rotational basis for 4 years each.

Until now, almost the entire property was in possession of Maharana Arvind Singh as Maharana Mahendra Singh and sister Yogeshwari Kumari had hardly got a share in the large Mewar inheritance.

The petition was put up in 1983 by Mahendra Singh, the eldest son of the late Maharana Bhagwat Singh who had willed his entire property to the younger son, Maharana Arvind Singh. But the District Court has now announced its decree in favor of the plaintiff, Maharana Mahendra Singh.

As the eldest heir, Mahendra Singh will get the first use of the disputed properties for four years; after which Yogeshwari Kumari will get her turn and finally Arvind Singh will get hold of the properties after 8 years. Mahendra Singh, Yogeshwari and Arvind Singh could use the properties turn wise, for a tenure of 4 years each.

The Royals’ sister Yogeshwari is married to Krishna Singh who resides in the Sitamau Palace in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the court verdict, Arvind Singh who currently holds most of the disputed properties will need to hand over all the properties, accounts and documents to his elder brother Mahendra Singh by April 1, 2021. The process of handover will begin from January 1, 2021.

Later, on April 1, 2025, Mahendra Singh will hand over all the properties to Yogeshwari Kumari who in turn will hand it over to Arvind Singh on April 1, 2029. The court has also put an immediate stop to all commercial activities at movable and immovable properties like Shambu Niwas, Badi Pal and Ghasghar which have not been given to any companies or trusts so far.

This case was initiated in 1983 by Maharana Mahendra Singh, eldest son of the last ruler of Udaipur state, the late Maharana Bhagwat Singh who had made his younger son Arvind Singh, the Executor for the properties of the princely state of Mewar in his will. As per Narendra Singh, the advocate of Maharana Mahendra Singh, ‘‘The petition was put up on April 22,1983 by Mahendra Singh against his father, Maharana Bhagwat Singh, mother Sushila Kumari, grandmother Rajmata Virad Kunwar and younger brother Arvind Singh, when his father, had willed his entire property through a trust to the younger son. Since he was denied his legal rights, Maharana Mahendra Singh had to move the court to get his due share.’’

While the verdict on the properties of the princely state of Mewar has finally been delivered, it is likely to be soon challenged in a higher court.

Maharana Arvind Singh who currently has possession over almost the entire property has said that whatever legal options are available will be explored. "We respect the Court’s judgement. But we will study the entire verdict and then initiate whatever legal steps or procedures are possible," remarked Maharana Arvind Singh.

Rajasthan is known the world over for its famous royal families that ruled before 1947 but in the post-independence era many of these former princely families are involved in fierce legal battles over property disputes. After the death of Gayatri Devi, one of India's most elegant and modern Maharanis, the Jaipur royals have also seen a property dispute between the children of her only son Jagat Singh and her stepsons — Prithvi Raj Singh and Jai Singh over the past decade.