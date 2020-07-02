STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US reports record daily coronavirus cases at over 50,700

The surge in new cases has been blamed in part on Americans not wearing masks or obeying social-distancing rules.

Published: 02nd July 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer's temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey's indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause.

Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer's temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey's indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: The United States has reported yet another record daily number of new coronavirus infections, over 50,700 cases, according to a tally being kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The US is experiencing a surge of new cases, especially in the South and West, as states have reopened their economies from coast to coast.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

California closed bars, theaters and indoor restaurant dining all over again across most of the state Wednesday, and Arizona's outbreak grew more severe.

The California shutdown announcement, which came just ahead of a Fourth of July weekend that could fuel the spread of the virus, applies to about 30 million people, including Los Angeles County.

The surge in new cases has been blamed in part on Americans not wearing masks or obeying social-distancing rules.

Despite the fact that the U.S. has the most confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths in the world, President Donald Trump did not appear overly concerned.

He told Fox Business: I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United States coronavirus COVID 19 cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The condition of one of the injured CRPF man is said to be critical. (File Photo | PTI)
Family of civilian killed in Kashmir's Sopore firing alleges foul play, demands Modi's answer
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp