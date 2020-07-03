STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Covaxin, DCGI nod to human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus-Cadilla

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that the subject enrollment should be completed by July 7 as the government is looking to launch the vaccine by August 15.

Published: 03rd July 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadilla, within days of issuing a similar approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ahmedabad based company said that it received permission from the DCGI- Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for phase I and II trials of the potential plasmid DNA vaccine after “successfully completing preclinical phase.”

The development comes even as the Indian Council of Medical Research wrote to directors of 12 hospitals and research institutions in 10 states asking them to fast track the clinical trial approvals for Covaxin— developed from SARS CoV 2 strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

In the letter, the ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava, while warning the hospitals against any delays, said that the subject enrollment should be completed by July 7 as the government is looking to launch the vaccine by August 15.

Zydus meanwhile said that its vaccine candidate for ZyCoV-D has been developed indigenously at the firm’s Vaccine Technology Centre and was found to elicit a strong immune response in multiple animal species such as mice, rats, guinea pigs, and rabbits.

“The antibodies produced by the vaccine were able to completely neutralize the wild type virus in virus neutralization assay indicating the protective potential of the vaccine candidate,” said the pharma company.

“No safety concerns were observed for the vaccine candidate in repeat dose toxicology studies by both intramuscular and intradermal routes of administration. In rabbits, up to three times the intended human dose was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic.”

It added that clinical GMP batches of the vaccine candidate have already been prepared and the clinical trials will begin this month in over 1000 subjects.

“With ZyCoV-D, the company has successfully established the DNA vaccine platform in the country using non-replicating and non-integrating plasmid carrying the gene of interest making it very safe,” Zydus said.

It also added that due to absence of any infectious agent, the platform provides ease of manufacturing the vaccine with minimal biosafety requirements (BSL-1).

“The platform is also known to show much improved vaccine stability and lower cold chain requirements making it easy for transportation to remote regions of the country. Furthermore, the platform can be rapidly used to modify the vaccine in a couple of weeks in case the virus mutates to ensure that the vaccine still elicits protection,” said the firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 DCGI Coronavirus Zydus Cadila COVID vaccine trial Zydus Cadila trial
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp