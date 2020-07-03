BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tests positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP MP from West Bengal’s Hooghly Locket Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19.

The MP tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well."

"Presently I am at home. The doctors will decide whether I will have to be hospitalised," she said.

Over the past fortnight, Locket carried out a series of political programmes, including staging of demonstrations. She was also present at the funeral of Rajesh Orang, who was martyred in Galwan valley in Ladakh last month.

Chatterjee along with fellow BJP MP Saumitra Khan had attended the funeral where hundreds of people turned up. Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also present at the event.

She also led a team of BJP workers to Howrah district where a teenager was allegedly molested by the husband of a TMC-dominated gram panchayat member. She staged a demonstration in the area along with hundreds of locals.