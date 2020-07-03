STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP state units to make presentation before PM on COVID welfare works

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said on Friday that other top party leaders, including its president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, will join the exercise.

Published: 03rd July 2020 01:51 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State units of the BJP will make a presentation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday about the various welfare works they carried out during the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said on Friday that other top party leaders, including its president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari among others, will join the exercise, which will be virtual and broadcast live on the party's digital platforms.

Singh said the party organised over 61 virtual rallies to mark the first anniversary, which fell on May 30, of the Modi government''s second term, and over 11.49 crore people attended them.

As part of the BJP's door-to-door campaign to publicise the highlights of the government''s first year, its workers contacted over 5.41 crore people, he said.

The party also fed over 22 crore people during the lockdown, and distributed 80 lakh sanitisers and 2.5 crore face covers, he claimed.

The party also worked to spread awareness about Aarogya Setu app and donation to the PM Cares fund, he added.

Asked about Modi's visit to Ladakh and the situation there, Singh said people have faith in the prime minister's leadership, and that he has already made it clear that those eyeing India''s territory will be given a befitting reply.

To a question about the killing of several police personnel in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh, he said the Yogi Adityanath government will not spare the accused.

He also brushed aside opposition's criticism of the law and order situation in the state, alleging that earlier those in power were involved in crime. Now the BJP government has gone hard after criminals, he said. 

