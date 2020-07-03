COVID-19: All ASI monuments to reopen from July 6, cap on visitors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be reopened for the public from July 6, Union Minister for Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday.

All due precautions will be in place, he added. The number of visitors is likely to be capped for select monuments, according to sources in the culture ministry.

The monuments, including Taj Mahal in Agra and the Red Fort in Delhi, will be reopened for the first time since they were shut in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monuments like Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Agra Fort and Konark’s Sun Temple are likely to have a higher number of visitors compared to other ticketed monuments where the capping provision is likely to be 2,000 — 1,000 in two slots daily, according to sources.

While Taj Mahal may allow up to 5,000 visitors — 2,500 each in two slots — Qutub Minar and Red Fort are likely to allow 3,000 visitors — 1,500 in each slot. Agra Fort and Sun Temple are likely to allow a total of 2,500 visitors.

Visitors will also be asked to stick to time limits ‘as much as possible’ and security staff will oversee that crowding does not happen, said officials.